JUST IN: Guidelines on movement, economic activities for NCR under ECQ from August 6-20

Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) again starting August 6 to 20, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced Friday. 

ECQ is the strictest form of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus. 

“The heightened restrictions for NCR (National Capital Region) are more stringent compared to the GCQ with heightened restrictions of other areas,” Roque said in a statement. 

In NCR, indoor dine-in services and al fresco dining are prohibited. Only take-out and delivery are allowed.

For people working in these establishments, operations are allowed to continue and finish within the day. 

“On the other hand, personal care services, such as beauty salons, beauty parlors, barber shops and nail spas may operate up to 30% of venue or seating capacity,” he added. 

Indoor sports courts and venues and indoor tourist attractions and specialized markets of the Department of Tourism (DOT) may not operate.

“Outdoor tourist attractions, as may be defined by the DOT, shall remain to be allowed at 30% venue capacity,” Malacanang explained. 

“Only Authorized Persons Outside their Residences shall be allowed to travel into and out of the NCR Plus Area, which includes Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal.”

Only virtual religious gatherings shall be allowed.  

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 shall be allowed, provided they are limited to immediate family members.   

In the meantime, Metro Manila will be under General Community Quarantine “subject to heightened and additional restrictions” from today until Aug. 5 according to Roque.

