Botched-up treatment makes man impotent; gets AED 500,000 as compensation

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has ordered that a local resident be paid AED 500,000 as compensation after he became impotent in a botched-up treatment at a hospital.

The Court directed the hospital and its two doctors who carried out the treatment to pay the compensation to the youth for gross medical negligence.

The victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and two doctors demanding AED 3 million in compensation and had stated that he was admitted to the hospital after pain in the lower abdomen.

The doctor had given him analgesic doses and the following day he developed swelling in the lower abdomen and at the hospital, another doctor told him that he suffered from a bacterial infection and prescribed medicines for the next 10 days but the pain did not subside.

On the basis of the lawsuit, a medical committee has found that the victim suffered because of wrong diagnosis and medical negligence.

The Court said that the doctors were consistent in making mistakes. (AW)

