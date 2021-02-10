Woman to get AED 1 million as compensation after accident in Abu Dhabi

A woman who suffered permanent impairment of the brain, respiratory, and urinary system functions after an accident may now be compensated for up to one million dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court increased the amount of compensation following the filing of a lawsuit by the victim.

She demanded an insurance company and a vehicle driver to pay her two million dirhams, besides the legal interest of 12 per cent, from the of the incident until the completion of payment, in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered from the accident.

The Criminal Court, in a ruling, said that the driver, insurance company, and the victim were all involved in causing the incident.

It was the Court of First Instance who ordered the insurance company and the driver to pay the woman AED600,000 along with the expenses.

All three of them appealed to the ruling. However, the Appellate Court rejected them. (ES)