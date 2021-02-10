Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman to get AED 1 million as compensation after accident in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 44 mins ago

A woman who suffered permanent impairment of the brain, respiratory, and urinary system functions after an accident may now be compensated for up to one million dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court increased the amount of compensation following the filing of a lawsuit by the victim.

RELATED STORY: Woman to get AED 10,000 compensation from man who sent insulting messages via WhatsApp

She demanded an insurance company and a vehicle driver to pay her two million dirhams, besides the legal interest of 12 per cent, from the of the incident until the completion of payment, in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered from the accident.

The Criminal Court, in a ruling, said that the driver, insurance company, and the victim were all involved in causing the incident.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi Court orders payment of Dh400K compensation for man killed in workplace

It was the Court of First Instance who ordered the insurance company and the driver to pay the woman AED600,000 along with the expenses.

All three of them appealed to the ruling. However, the Appellate Court rejected them. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

9 mins ago
Photo of Louvre Abu Dhabi announces free dome access every Wednesday

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces free dome access every Wednesday

17 mins ago
Photo of Robredo ‘alarmed’ on 2023 target for PH complete COVID-19 vaccination

Robredo ‘alarmed’ on 2023 target for PH complete COVID-19 vaccination

28 mins ago
Photo of Common asthma drug helps shorten COVID-19 hospitalization, recovery time – study

Common asthma drug helps shorten COVID-19 hospitalization, recovery time – study

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close