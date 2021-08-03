Sinigang named as best rated vegetable soup in the world

TasteAtlas has named Sinigang as the #1 best-rated vegetable soup in the world after getting a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The so-called ‘encyclopedia of flavors’ called the Filipino soup as sour, traditionally served hot and steaming as a main dish, with rice as its accompaniment.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pinoy earns Php 200,000 weekly selling ‘isaw’, ‘betamax’ street food in New York

The site also described Sinigang as a dish seen on special occasions such as birthdays or weddings.

“With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine,” the website concluded.

Sinigang ranked 19th out of 160 vegetable soups in the world if it will be the ‘most popular category’.

READ ON: DTI to set national standards for Filipino dishes such as Adobo

Ukraine’s Borscht was hailed the most popular with more than 500 reviews as of writing. It has a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

TasteAtlas recommends restaurants which serve the best Sinigang.

This includes Locavore, Sentro1771, and Fely J’s in Makati. (TDT)