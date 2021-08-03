Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sinigang named as best rated vegetable soup in the world

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

TasteAtlas has named Sinigang as the #1 best-rated vegetable soup in the world after getting a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The so-called ‘encyclopedia of flavors’ called the Filipino soup as sour, traditionally served hot and steaming as a main dish, with rice as its accompaniment.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pinoy earns Php 200,000 weekly selling ‘isaw’, ‘betamax’ street food in New York

The site also described Sinigang as a dish seen on special occasions such as birthdays or weddings.

“With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine,” the website concluded.

Sinigang ranked 19th out of 160 vegetable soups in the world if it will be the ‘most popular category’.

READ ON: DTI to set national standards for Filipino dishes such as Adobo

Ukraine’s Borscht was hailed the most popular with more than 500 reviews as of writing. It has a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

TasteAtlas recommends restaurants which serve the best Sinigang.

This includes Locavore, Sentro1771, and Fely J’s in Makati. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

EJ Obiena bows out of the Olympics men’s pole vault finals

43 mins ago
Photo from Luis Robayo/AFP

Olympic Silver medalist Petecio to get condo, Php17M financial incentives

2 hours ago

Philippines considers releasing digital vaccine certificates

2 hours ago

WATCH: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Turkey’s night skies

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button