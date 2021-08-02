LOOK: Pinoy earns Php 200,000 weekly selling ‘isaw’, ‘betamax’ street food in New York

Pinoy street foods are making waves in New York City in the United States.

Several Pinoy favorites such as ‘isaw’, ‘betamax’ and ‘adidas’ have made their way to NYC thanks to business owner Robin John Calalo, also called “Boy Isaw”.

He said that he started the business of selling Pinoy favorites due to his ‘craving’ for the said street delicacies.

RELATED STORY: Netizens to Julia Barretto’s street food claims: Stop lying!

“I decided to buy from the market with $50 then I cooked. I prepared a lot then I sold it. The first one who bought from me were friends and family,” he said in an interview on GMA News.

He said that he did not expect his business to attract more customers and boom even with foreigners since 2019.

From $50 or Php 2,500 capital, Robin now earns Php 200,000 a week.

READ ON: LOOK: ‘Archie’ gang visits Manila, eats isaw, halo-halo

This is not the first time a Filipino food item made its way to the Big Apple.

Earlier this year, ‘sorbetes’ or Filipino ice cream also became a hit in New York. (TDT)