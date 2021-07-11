Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DTI to set national standards for Filipino dishes such as Adobo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) is highlighting the development of Philippine National Standards (PNS) for Filipino dishes like adobo, sinigang, sisig, lechon, and others.

The DTI has created a technical committee that will set the standards for cooking adobo, referring mainly to “Kulinarya: A Guidebook to Philippine Cuisine” as their guide on how to prepare and cook the Filipino dish.

RELATED STORY: Selena Gomez to prepare adobo in her cooking show

The BPS/TC 92 is chaired by Glenda Barretto, founder of Via Mare Corporation; and vice-chaired by Myrna Segismundo of the Food Writers Association of the Philippines (FWAP) and Raoul Roberto Goco of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP).

The committee members are representatives from the University of the Philippines Diliman-College of Home Economics (UPD-CHE), Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers, Incorporated (PCFMI), Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Incorporated (PAMPI), Department of Science and Technology-Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI), Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Incorporated (PAFT), LTB Chefs Association, Asia Society Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

READ ON: OFW’s son impressed US Masterchef judges with adobo, pancit

The DTI said the committee was formed to standardize the cooking technique of adobo, amid the “various cooking methods published online by food writers, bloggers, and vloggers.”

“Adobo is prepared according to the region it originates from and standardizing basic cooking techniques for Philippine Adobo will help ordinary citizens, foodies, and food businesses determine and maintain the authentic Filipino Adobo taste,” said BPS Director Neil Catajay.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

VP Robredo opposes plans to abolish board exams

8 hours ago

Magazine describing Philippines ‘least safest country’ has barely 8,000 followers – Salceda

8 hours ago

LOOK: Traffic offenders sweep streets as punishment in UAE

8 hours ago

Dubai’s Qusais area witnesses rise of new drive-through center for COVID-19 tests

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button