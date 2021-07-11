DTI to set national standards for Filipino dishes such as Adobo

The Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) is highlighting the development of Philippine National Standards (PNS) for Filipino dishes like adobo, sinigang, sisig, lechon, and others.

The DTI has created a technical committee that will set the standards for cooking adobo, referring mainly to “Kulinarya: A Guidebook to Philippine Cuisine” as their guide on how to prepare and cook the Filipino dish.

RELATED STORY: Selena Gomez to prepare adobo in her cooking show

The BPS/TC 92 is chaired by Glenda Barretto, founder of Via Mare Corporation; and vice-chaired by Myrna Segismundo of the Food Writers Association of the Philippines (FWAP) and Raoul Roberto Goco of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP).

The committee members are representatives from the University of the Philippines Diliman-College of Home Economics (UPD-CHE), Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers, Incorporated (PCFMI), Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Incorporated (PAMPI), Department of Science and Technology-Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI), Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Incorporated (PAFT), LTB Chefs Association, Asia Society Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

READ ON: OFW’s son impressed US Masterchef judges with adobo, pancit

The DTI said the committee was formed to standardize the cooking technique of adobo, amid the “various cooking methods published online by food writers, bloggers, and vloggers.”

“Adobo is prepared according to the region it originates from and standardizing basic cooking techniques for Philippine Adobo will help ordinary citizens, foodies, and food businesses determine and maintain the authentic Filipino Adobo taste,” said BPS Director Neil Catajay.