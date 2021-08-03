Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AED3,000 fine for movement restriction violation during sterilization drive in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police have said that citizens and residents found violating movement restrictions during the National Sterilization Programme will be fined with AED 3,000,

Authorities have introduced sweeping COVID safety protocol measures  including restricting the movement of traffic and the public from 12:00 am till 5:00 am when the sterilization drive will be in progress.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi residents advised to secure permits for essential reasons during sterilization hours

The public have been advised to stay at home and step out only when  necessary or for getting essential supplies of food and medicine. People can obtain a movement permit on www.adpolice.gov.ae or the Abu Dhabi Police app and no documents are required for this as applicants only need to enter their name, mobile number and vehicle licence plate number.

The authorities have also asked applicants to mention the specific reason for which they require the permit and have assured that the approval will be granted immediately. The entry into Abu Dhabi from other emirates during the National Sterilization Programme has also been prohibited, except for permit holders and those in exempted categories.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi Covid-19 sterilization: Residents reminded to use Darbi app to check bus trips

The permit holders will be allowed to use taxis during serialization hours, but the other public transport including buses will not be operational. Also people can avail  airport taxi services without the need for a permit if travelling from the airport to one’s accommodation, but it will be required if one uses a personal car. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

EJ Obiena bows out of the Olympics men’s pole vault finals

22 mins ago

Sinigang named as best rated vegetable soup in the world

41 mins ago
Photo from Luis Robayo/AFP

Olympic Silver medalist Petecio to get condo, Php17M financial incentives

1 hour ago

Philippines considers releasing digital vaccine certificates

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button