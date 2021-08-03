AED3,000 fine for movement restriction violation during sterilization drive in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have said that citizens and residents found violating movement restrictions during the National Sterilization Programme will be fined with AED 3,000,

Authorities have introduced sweeping COVID safety protocol measures including restricting the movement of traffic and the public from 12:00 am till 5:00 am when the sterilization drive will be in progress.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi residents advised to secure permits for essential reasons during sterilization hours

The public have been advised to stay at home and step out only when necessary or for getting essential supplies of food and medicine. People can obtain a movement permit on www.adpolice.gov.ae or the Abu Dhabi Police app and no documents are required for this as applicants only need to enter their name, mobile number and vehicle licence plate number.

The authorities have also asked applicants to mention the specific reason for which they require the permit and have assured that the approval will be granted immediately. The entry into Abu Dhabi from other emirates during the National Sterilization Programme has also been prohibited, except for permit holders and those in exempted categories.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi Covid-19 sterilization: Residents reminded to use Darbi app to check bus trips

The permit holders will be allowed to use taxis during serialization hours, but the other public transport including buses will not be operational. Also people can avail airport taxi services without the need for a permit if travelling from the airport to one’s accommodation, but it will be required if one uses a personal car. (AW)