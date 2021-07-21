Latest News

Abu Dhabi Covid-19 sterilization: Residents reminded to use Darbi app to check bus trips

COMMUTERS in Abu Dhabi are being urged to check bus timings on the Darbi app for cancelled trips, even as 100 daily bus trips have been added to ferry residents during Eid Al Adha.

This, as the emirate has begun implementing the National Sterilization Programme again last July 19. With its rollout, Abu Dhabi residents would need to stay home from 12 midnight to 5 am. Mobility of residents are being restricted during these hours, and transportation services are being suspended.

It is also expected that many bus trips are likely to be cancelled, the authorities stated.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said that some residents were caught unaware last July 19 about the cancellation of most long-route trips – that occurred three hours before the beginning of sterilization drive between midnight and 5 am.

Meanwhile, most Abu Dhabi buses remained off the road after 9 pm.

Darbi app provides its users with live data on traffic conditions, traffic incidents and road works. In addition, it provides access to road service patrol.

