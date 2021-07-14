Dubai now home to world’s deepest pool: Time to dive into facts about it

Dubai is now home to the “deepest swimming pool in the world” that also includes a “sunken city” for divers to explore.

Here are a few things that you should know before visiting it:

1. The pool is called Deep Dive Dubai.

2. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stated that Deep Dive Dubai is the world’s deepest pool with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet). Guinness World Records lists the facility as “the sole diving facility in the world” and is 15 meters deeper than any other pool.

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021

3. The 14.6 million liters freshwater pool is equivalent to six Olympic-size swimming pools.

4. The pool lights up and plays ambient music for divers playing table football and other games, besides exploring an “abandoned sunken city” and swimming amidst the greenery.

5. As many as 50 cameras have been installed for entertainment and safety purposes in the pool

6. One-hour dive in the pool costs between $135 and $410.

7. The pool has been built in an oyster-shaped design in respect of the UAE’s pearl-diving traditions.

8. Deep Dive Dubai is staffed by professional and experienced scuba and freedivers who will share diving tips and tricks, teach you advanced diving techniques, ensure a safe dive, and offer advice on how to configure your dive equipment.

9. Maintenance teams ensure that water is circulated through filters every six hours to maintain the highest standards of safety and hygiene. There is also a fully-staffed, 12-person hyperbaric facility, the largest and most advanced in the region, to treat divers in the unlikely event of an accident.

10. Will Smith became the first international celebrity to visit Deep Dive Dubai. “This gives new meaning to deep end of the pool 😧 @deepdivedubai is INSANE!!” said the Hollywood A-lister on his official Instagram page.

(AW)