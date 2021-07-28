Dubai’s world’s deepest diving swimming pool opens today

Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving, is all set to open its doors for the public from today.

Located in the Nad Al Sheba neighborhood, the swimming pool is now verified by the Guinness World Record as the world’s deepest swimming pool, at a depth of 169.9 feet (60.02 meters). It holds 14 million liters of water, and is the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Deep Dive Dubai on Tuesday announced that public bookings would open online at deepdivedubai.com.

The facility also houses a sunken city and other underwater habitats.

Deep Dive Dubai will remain open from Wednesday to Sunday between 12pm to 8pm.

Jarrod Jablonski, Director of Deep Dive Dubai, said the facility will allow thrill-seekers of all ages and abilities to dive “into another world of possibilities in a safe, controlled, and exceptional underwater environment.”