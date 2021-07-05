Cebu Police warns of fake vaccination cards

Cebu City police are warning about fake vaccination cards being used in interzonal travels by people and said that relevant measures in this respect would be taken soon.

Police Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that besides guidelines being established to prevent the proliferation of fake vaccination cards by inbound and outbound travelers, the CCPO will get a list of fully vaccinated individuals from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Department of Health-Central Visayas (DOH Region 7).

However, Parilla said that the problem lies in the incoming passengers from the other regions. He also noted that Cebu is the transit point for most travelers and the CCPO will ask the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to provide the city a list of vaccinated individuals from other regions.

Parilla said that thelist would serve as reference for security forces deployed in various entry points in Cebu City.

The CCPO deputy director added that implementing the easing of travels for fully vaccinated individuals could lead to more guidelines for police monitoring authenticity of the vaccination cards in piers and terminals. (AW)