Malacañang clarifies Duterte not endorsing Sotto as VP

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte is not endorsing Senate President Tito Sotto as Vice President for the 2022 elections after he made a comment on his final State of the Nation Address.

“Hindi naman po ito endorsement. I think kinikiliti lang niya si Senate President, kasi naroroon siya and they had, of course, an occasion to meet, dahil siya iyong sumalubong sa Kongreso,” Roque said in an interview on GMA News.

“Kumbaga, he is just encouraging Senate President to pursue his political plans. Dahil sa demokrasya naman importante na mayroong pagpipilian ang taumbayan,” he added.

Duterte said that Sotto is capable of becoming the country’s next vice president.

“With due respect to Senator Sotto, who’s also running for the vice presidency, he is a capable man, a good man, and a Filipino,” Duterte said.

Sotto announced last week that he will be running for vice president together with Senator Ping Lacson as president in 2022.

“I am humbled by the words of the President. I thank him profusely for mentioning me,” Sotto said in a text message to reporters. (TDT)