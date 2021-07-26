Duterte says Tito Sotto ‘capable’ to becoming VP

President Rodrigo Duterte said that Senate President Tito Sotto is capable of becoming the country’s next vice president.

In his sixth and final State of the Nation Address, Duterte said Sotto “can become a good vice president.”

“With due respect to Senator Sotto, who’s also running for the vice presidency, he is a capable man, a good man, and a Filipino,” Duterte said.

Sotto announced last week that he will be running for vice president together with Senator Ping Lacson as president in 2022.

“I am humbled by the words of the President. I thank him profusely for mentioning me,” Sotto said in a text message to reporters. (TDT)