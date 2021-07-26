Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte says Tito Sotto ‘capable’ to becoming VP

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

President Rodrigo Duterte said that Senate President Tito Sotto is capable of becoming the country’s next vice president.

In his sixth and final State of the Nation Address, Duterte said Sotto “can become a good vice president.”

RELATED STORY: Sotto to senators: “Let’s not abandon OFWs”

“With due respect to Senator Sotto, who’s also running for the vice presidency, he is a capable man, a good man, and a Filipino,” Duterte said.

Sotto announced last week that he will be running for vice president together with Senator Ping Lacson as president in 2022.

READ ON: JUST IN: Lacson, Sotto confirm running for 2022 polls 

“I am humbled by the words of the President. I thank him profusely for mentioning me,” Sotto said in a text message to reporters. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Nearly half of Filipino families feel they are poor, says survey

6 mins ago

Fire put out in Abu Dhabi warehouse filled with electrical tools

27 mins ago

Emirates says no special repatriation flights confirmed to date for Dubai-Manila for August

51 mins ago

PAL confirms application for ‘Bayanihan flights’ from UAE to PH this August

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button