Robredo to attend Duterte SONA via ZOOM

Vice President Leni Robredo will be attending the last State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte virtually or through ZOOM.

Initially, the camp of Robredo said that the Vice President was not invited to physically attend the SONA, but the House of Representatives made a new list including her as approved by the COVID-19 task force.

“Kung ikaw ay a-attend personally, dapat naka-second dose na. Ang problema August 11 ang second dose ni VP Leni,” said VP Spokesperson Barry Gutierrez on Sunday.

“Ayaw niya ipagpilitan, ayaw niya lumabag sa protocol, dahil baka malagay sa panganib ang mga makakasalamuha niya, kasama na si Pangulo,” he added.

Robredo got her first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot last May 19.

Gutierrez said that Robredo would have wanted to physically attend the President’s last SONA.

Earlier this week, Robredo says she will not seek vengeance should she win the presidency in 2022 and with President Rodrigo Duterte as her vice president.

“I will not treat him the way he treated me,” Robredo said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Robredo adds she is willing to give a Cabinet post to Duterte.

Duterte appointed Robredo as housing czar and co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committe on Illegal Drugs but was later on fired by the president.

“If he will be committed to the work that will be given to him, I think it’s for the best that the vice president is given a Cabinet post,” she said.

She did not directly respond on the legality of Duterte running for VP to escape possible lawsuits.

“I don t like to debate on the legality. Kung tumakbo siya at manalo siya, wish ko sa kanya, sana hindi niya pagdaanan ang mga pinagdaanan ko noong VP ako,” Robredo said.

Duterte has repeatedly called Robredo a liar for her comments on the government’s COVID-19 response.

Duterte also told Robredo to die or ‘mamatay ka na’ over COVID-19 vaccine procurement issues. (TDT)