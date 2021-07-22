Roque to Robredo: ‘Hindi nagkulang ang Presidente’

Malacañang slammed the statement of Vice President Leni Robredo that she will not treat President Rodrigo Duterte the same way she was treated under the current administration.

“Talaga naman pong tayo ang tumatahak ng ating tadhana. Siguro po ganiyan ang inukit na tadhana ni VP Robredo. Sa tingin ko naman po, iba ang magiging tadhana ni Presidente Duterte kung baka sakaling siya ay magiging VP,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“Kung maalala ninyo po, binigyan ng Cabinet post ng ating Presidente si VP Leni Robredo pero siya po ang namili na nais niyang maging lider ng oposisyon kaya naging palamuti po siya nang limang taon,” he added.

Roque insisted the President gave chance to Robredo to work with his administration.

“Pero sa mula’t mula po hindi po nagkulang ang Presidente, binigyan po siya ng Cabinet post bilang Housing Secretary,” he said.

Earlier, Robredo said she will not seek vengeance should she win the presidency in 2022 and with President Rodrigo Duterte as her vice president.

“I will not treat him the way he treated me,” Robredo said in an interview on ABS-CBN News. “If he will be committed to the work that will be given to him, I think it’s for the best that the vice president is given a Cabinet post.”

Robredo added she is willing to give a Cabinet post to Duterte.

Duterte appointed Robredo as housing czar and co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs, he fired her later on.

Meanwhile, the President has repeatedly called Robredo a liar for her comments on the government’s COVID-19 response.

Duterte also told the Vice President to die or ‘mamatay ka na’ over COVID-19 vaccine procurement issues.