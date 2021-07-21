Latest News

Robredo will not treat VP Duterte the same way under her admin 

VICE President Leni Robredo said she will not seek vengeance should she win the presidency in 2022 and with President Rodrigo Duterte as her vice president. 

 

“I will not treat him the way he treated me,” Robredo said in an interview on ABS-CBN News, adding that she is willing to give a Cabinet post to Duterte. 

 

The President had appointed Robredo as housing czar and co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs, but he later fired her.

 

“If he will be committed to the work that will be given to him, I think it’s for the best that the vice president is given a Cabinet post,” she said.

 

Duterte has repeatedly called Robredo a “liar” for her comments on the government’s COVID-19 response. 

 

He also once told Robredo to die or ‘mamatay ka na’ over her comments on the country’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

