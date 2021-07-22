Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte’s final SONA will not include future political plans – Malacañang

Malacañang firmly stated that President Duterte will not be including any of his political plans during his final State of the Nation Address scheduled this coming July 26, Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque stated that the president will focus on the government’s projects and initiatives for Duterte’s final year helming the country.

“Siguro po hindi mapapasama ang kanyang mga planong politikal. Ang importante is the roadmap for his last year in office,” said Roque.

The presidential spokesperson stated that the sixth and final SONA will track back to the Duterte administrations promises to the public for the past five years and will highlight those that have been accomplished or are in progress to date.

“Ang magiging porma ng SONA niya (President Duterte) ay titignan niya ang nakalipas na limang taong siya’y naging Presidente,” said Roque.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

