Latest News

13 Filipinos trapped on a ship for 1 year in China arrive home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The 13 Filipino seafarers, who had been stranded in China while on board their ship since last year, have been sent home. 

They were barred by Chinese authorities from disembarking due to regulations in the country that allow it only in an emergency situation.

The seafarers were on board their ship M/V Angelic Power at Guishan Port in Zhuhai, Guangdong.

“The Filipino seafarers became stranded due to a maritime court case, a commercial dispute over a contract of carriage of goods at sea, involving the shipowner. The Guangzhou Maritime Court ordered the arrest/seizure of MV Angelic Power on April 14, 2021,” said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). 

Some of the seafarers had expressed their intention to stay on the vessel until the case was resolved and the ship was sold so that all on board could reach home.

The Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou had earlier expressed its readiness to start a special flight as a contingency to spare the employer or manning agency from incurring repatriation expenses.

“The Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs and the Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou have been in close coordination with the shipping agent and the licensed manning agency, Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, on the concerns and welfare of the seafarers, including the payment of their salary. We are delighted that finally, after long months, they are all going home,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said.

The seafarers arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Thursday morning in China Southern Airlines from Guangzhou.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LAST SONA: Duterte’s legacy through the eyes of OFWs

2 hours ago

Man acquitted of abusing Filipino domestic helper in Singapore

2 hours ago

UK, Philippines set to sign deal for hiring of more Filipino medical staff

2 hours ago

Filipinos can keep sim card numbers when switching networks starting Sept. 30

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button