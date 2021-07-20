Latest NewsNewsTFT News

When is the next long weekend after Eid Al Adha?

People enjoying the Eid Al Adha weekend holidays can look forward to another one next month, as the Hijri New Year is a national holiday on August 12, which falls on a Thursday – meaning a long weekend.

The Hijri New Year, which is also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of a new lunar year.

Two months after this new year comes another public holiday – Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday — which falls on October 21, again a Thursday meaning a long weekend.

December witnesses Commemoration Day, which falls on the first day of the month and is held in the memory of Emirati martyrs. This public holiday — previously known as Martyrs’ Day — was initially observed on November 30 but later formally moved to December 1 in 2019.

While Commemoration Day falls on a Wednesday this year, it will be combined with the UAE National Day, which is on Thursday (December 2) and Friday (December 3). (AW)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

