Four more long weekends await UAE residents this 2021

It is almost half a year through but four more long weekends await UAE residents in the remaining part of 2021.

The ‘shortest’ long weekend would be three days while the longest may extend up to six days of holidays, according to the official list of holidays approved by the UAE Cabinet for the public and private sectors for 2021-2022.

Here are the details:

Arafah Day is expected to be on July 19, Monday (Zul Hijjah 9).

Eid Al Adha: The next break coming up in 2021, the Eid Al Adha holiday will likely be from (Zul Hijjah 10 to 12) Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22, followed by a two-day weekend. (dates are subject to moon sighting)

Hijri New Year: Starting on the eve of the Islamic New Year, the three-day weekend will begin on Thursday, August 12.

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): The three-day runs from Thursday, October 21 to Saturday, October 23.

Commemoration Day & UAE National Day: The last of the year, this break will run for four days from Wednesday, December 1 to Saturday, December 4. (AW)