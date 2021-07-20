WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s Eid Al Adha greeting a hit among UAE residents

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to Instagram to greet UAE residents and the world for the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Hamdan posted a simple yet stunning video of rose petals unveiling a majestic view of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world.

As of posting time, the video has already reached over 65,000 likes and thousands more of comments and interactions.

Earlier, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

In his messages, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his wishes of good health and happiness to the leaders and wished further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.