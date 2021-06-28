Sarah Geronimo surprises fans with ‘pixie cut’ hairstyle

Popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo stunned her followers with her new short hair look.

Sarah showcased her new hairstyle during an online concert event with husband Matteo Guidicelli. The event was for the fifth anniversary of a shopping center.

Fans were surprised at her new pixie haircut.

Some said that the singer might have used a wig just like what she did in some of her movies.

“It’s her real hair,” a source told Pep.ph.

“First time ni Sarah na magpagupit nang maiksi kaya nanibago at hindi makapaniwala ang fans niya. Ito yung shortest hair ni Sarah mula nang mag-umpisa ang kanyang showbiz career,” the source added.

Despite being surprised with her new look, some appreciate the hairstyle of the Pop star.

“Gandang hindi nakakasawa,” a netizen said. (TDT)