Phivolcs monitors volcanic smog ‘vog’ over Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) released an advisory on Monday saying that they have monitored volcanic smog or ‘vog’ at the Taal Volcano caldera.

Phivolcs said that this is due to the continued emission of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the main crater.

“SO2 flux yesterday, 27 June 2021, averaged 4,771 tonnes/day while atmospheric temperatures of 30ºC, relative humidity of 75% and wind velocities that slowed to 1 to 0 meters/second at near-surface levels prevailed over Taal Volcano Island based on All-Weather Systems station data,” the agency said in an advisory.

“These atmospheric conditions, especially the near-absence of air movement, resulted in the formation of volcanic smog or vog that brought a pronounced haze over the Taal Caldera region,” it added.

Phivolcs adds that residents should be more careful when more ‘vogs’ are formed.

“Should SO2 gas emission continue at the same rate (past week average of ~4,330 tonnes/day) or increase and atmospheric conditions promote the formation of vog, communities surrounding Taal Lake are advised to take necessary precautions,” it added.

Vog is a type of air pollution caused by volcanoes.

“It consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract in severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure,” it added.

Residents near the vog should wear N-95 masks for protection.

“Drink plenty of water to reduce any throat irritation or constriction,” it added.

Phivolcs remind residents that Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 2. (TDT)