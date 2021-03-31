Phivolcs says Alert Level 2 stays in Taal Volcano, 212 volcanic quakes recorded in 24 hours

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs says that Alert Level 2 remains in Taal Volcano as it recorded 212 volcanic earthquakes in the last 24 hours.

168 of the recorded earthquakes were “episodes of volcanic tremor” lasting from one to 20 minutes, while 44 were low-frequency volcanic earthquakes according to the latest bulletin by Phivolcs on Wednesday.

“Activity at the Main Crater consisted of weak emission of steam-laden plumes from fumarolic vents that rose five meters,” Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs also said that data analysis indicated “a very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption.”

“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” Phivolcs added.

Alert Level 2 is maintained at Taal Volcano and it has been under evaluation due to increased unrest.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends that entry must be strictly prohibited into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake,” Phivolcs said.