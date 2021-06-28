No decision yet from IATF on PH travel ban to UAE set to expire on June 30

Two days before the travel ban expires imposed by the Philippine government to UAE, Oman, and five other countries, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) remains quiet on its decision on whether to extend or lift the ban.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque did not mention any possibility of lifting or extending the ban in his press conference on Monday afternoon.

Roque adds that Duterte won’t be even announcing COVID-19 quarantine classifications for July tonight.

RELATED STORY: Long queue of OFWs awaits two repatriation flights set for UAE

Roque said the IATF, the policymaking of the government for its COVID-19 response, will only meet on the quarantine classifications for the country later in the day.

Tourism Secretary Berna Puyat only gave a preview that the swab testing exemption for fully vaccinated tourists will be among today’s agenda in the IATF meeting.

The Philippine government has extended the travel ban to seven countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until June 30.

READ ON: ‘Hindi ko man lang nakita’: OFW in UAE grieves after losing mom, remains stranded due to travel ban

This is the third time the travel ban has been extended in order to curb the entry of the more transmissible Delta variant first detected in India.

Early this month, an IATF resolution has allowed some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from UAE, Oman, India and three other countries to return to the country despite the prevailing travel ban.

Only OFWs from repatriation flights mounted by the Philippine government and private manning agencies are accepted in the country. (TDT)