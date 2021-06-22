Russia removed from Abu Dhabi’s Green List due spike in COVID-19 cases

Abu Dhabi has taken off Russia from its Green List due to rising COVID-19 cases in the countries.

This means that travelers from Russia will have to undergo quarantine upon arrival in the UAE capital, according to the latest update on the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi removes UK, Tajikistan from its Green List

Moscow witnessed rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and workers were told to stay at home.

To date, barely 12 percent of the country’s 144 million population has received one jab.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi to lift quarantine restrictions to low-risk countries starting July 1

Earlier, the UK and Tajikistan were taken also off the Green list, while Malta was added to it.

The other countries on the Green list include: Australia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Cuba, Germany, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Province of China, US and Uzbekistan. (AW)