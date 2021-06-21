Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Solar panels to produce water from air in the UAE

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Water shortage will soon become a thing of the past when this precious liquid will be available from the air itself following experiments being conducted in this regard.

The UAE will be witnessing trials for producing water from the air — conducted across their largest facility – by a U.S.-based company Source Global, which plans to harness the sun’s energy in converting air into water.

Source Global, which is in 48 countries, will be using hydropanels that run on solar power with fans to push air towards a nano-material capable of capturing water. On the sun heating the panel, the trapped moisture is extracted in vapour form and condensed before collecting at the base in reservoirs.

Vahid Fotuhi, Vice President at Source Global, said that the hydro panels effectively produced drinking water without requiring any infrastructure, power or any type of grid.

“The water-absorbing material holds the water while getting rid of pollutants pass, and each panel is produced two to five litres water daily,” he said, adding that sensors embedded in the mechanism enable users to track the quality of the extracted water. (AW)

