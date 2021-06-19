LOOK: 62-year-old lola graduates from junior high school in PH

Age is no Barrier to Education was highlighted by 62-year-old senior citizen Josephine Amante Villatema, when she graduated recently in junior high school through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) at Timoteo Policarpio Memorial School, located in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

Villatema will be attending her class’ graduation ceremony that will be held in July this year.

A Facebook post went viral about photographer Glenn Mendoza’s post, which highlighted Villatema’s graduation photos — with the caption, “Walang edad ang edukasyon,” – that drew 57,000 likes and 45,000 shares on Facebook.

Juggling her studies alongside caring for six grandchildren, Villatema was at first left feeling awkward at studying alongside younger classmates but soon decide to follow her dreams of finishing her incomplete education, said her advisor Shiela Flores Castillo – who described her as ”thoughtful and hardworking.”

Josephine or “Nanay” — as she was called by others – soon became an inspiration for the youths in the ALS, Castillo said. (AW)