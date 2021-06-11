Latest News

20-year-old Pinoy student graduates with perfect 5.0 GPA at MIT

A Filipino student is making headlines after graduatng with a perfect grade point average (GPA) from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Farrell Eldrian Wu, 20, graduated on June 4 with two degrees namely Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering, and Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics, with a minor in Economics.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo lauded the efforts of Wu.

Describing MIT as one of the most difficult institutions to pass for college students, Robredo highlighted Wu’s efforts as “no mean feat,” and also expressed pleasant surprise with his impressive grade point average.

The young math wizard had once made a donation in 2015 — from money he earned through tutoring — to her husband Jesse Robredo M. Foundation for building schools in remote areas.

While Wu had trained and competed along with her daughter in Grade School, “it was Wu who would always bag the GOLD for the Philippines.” she said.

