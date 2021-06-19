Abu Dhabi’s drive-through COVID-19 testing centers now open on Fridays

Drive-through COVID-19 testing centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain — that worked from Sunday to Thursday — will now be open on Fridays as well, according to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, which operates all public hospitals and clinics in the emirate.

Announcing the expanded opening hours on social media, the company stated that the majority of the centres would be open from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm and venues in Madinat Zayed and Mifra taking tests from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, while the Ghayathi centre will be operational from 8:00 am until 10:00 pm.

RELATED STORY: SEHA shuts down fake news on PCR test cost

Screening centres are spread in the UAE capital, including Zayed Sports City and the Corniche as mass testing of the public is being highlighted in the country’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Proof of a negative PCR test is also required for entering Abu Dhabi from the other emirates, and many employees have to take regular PCR tests to attend work.

READ ON: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for 12 years and above now available in all SEHA, drive-thru centers

To date, over 54 million PCR tests have been done so far across the UAE and people have been asked to contact the number 80050 for information about Seha’s PCR testing services. (AW)