SEHA shuts down fake news on PCR test cost

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has reiterated that the cost of getting a PCR test in Abu Dhabi is still AED65.

The clarification came to quash rumours circulating on social media about the change Authority’s charges for PCR tests.

The fake document states the cost of COVID-19 tests supposedly increased to AED85.

In a tweet on Thursday, SEHA clarified the rate remains “consistent across its network of screening facilities”.

“SEHA confirms that the cost of AED 65 per PCR test remains consistent across its network of screening facilities. Should any changes be applied in the future, they will be communicated via SEHA’s official channels,” it said.

