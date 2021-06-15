KNOW THE LAW: AED 3,000 fine for drivers who leave dirty cars on Abu Dhabi streets

Motorists will soon bid goodbye to dirty and abandoned cars in the UAE Capital as the Abu Dhabi Municipality has launched a new campaign to crack down on dirty, abandoned cars.

The move is part of its steps to keep the capital clean and removing eyesores.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality has warned drivers that leaving dirty vehicles in the Capital could lead to a fine of AED3,000.

In its fresh warning, the authority said owners of cars left abandoned for weeks will be penalized and their vehicles will be seized.

The municipality said abandoned vehicles accumulate thick layers of dust over time turning them into an eyesore.

Moreover, unwashed vehicles will also be towed for “irresponsible flouting of the community rights.”

Hundreds of dirty and abandoned cars found in various areas, including Musaffah industrial area, Mafraq, Baniyas, Al Wathba were already impounded with more to follow soon.

Inspectors will conduct daily monitoring of streets and car parks to ensure compliance.

Once a violation is spotted, the vehicle will be monitored for two weeks.

A notice will be placed on the vehicle after the two-week monitoring to ask the owner to remove it as soon as possible.

If no action is done 24 hours later, the car will be towed. (RA)