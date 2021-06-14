Vilma Santos denies plans for 2022 elections

Batangas Representative Vilma Santos said that she has no plans to run for the presidency and vice presidency for the 2022 national elections.

Santos made the statement after she was named as one of the nominees of the opposition coalition 1Sambayan.

“I sincerely thank 1SAMBAYAN for considering me. I have no plans for 2022. I want to concentrate in my distinct- Lipa City,” Santos said.

The lawmaker said that she would rather focus on her legislative work.

“I want to focus in vaccinating my people in Lipa and provide families the assistance they need. Also, I want to continue to do my legislative works in Congress. Salamat po,” she said in a message to reporters.

Santos together with Senator Grace Poe, Vice President Leni Robredo, Former Senator Antonio Trillanes, Atty. Chel Diokno and Representative Eddie Villanueva were among 1Sambayan picks for the presidential and vice presidential race.

Poe also denied that she is gunning for the presidency.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa patuloy na pagtitiwala ng ating mga kababayan. Ngunit wala akong planong tumakbo sa pagka-Pangulo sa darating na eleksyon.

Sa abot ng aking makakaya bilang senador, nais kong pagtuunan ng atensyon ang pag-ahon ng ating mga kababayan mula sa pandemyang ito,” she said. (TDT)