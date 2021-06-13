Four candidates decline nomination from 1Sambayan for 2022 presidential polls

Four candidates named by anti-Duterte coalition 1Sambayan have turned down their nomination for President for 2022.

On Independence Day, June 12, the opposition coalition named six candidates namely, Vice President Leni Robredo, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Senator Grace Poe, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, and Batangas Representative Vilma Santos-Recto as possible candidates against the administration’s bet for 2022 polls.

However Human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno, Senator Grace Poe, Batangas 6th District Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, and religious leader and congressman Bro. Eddie Villanueva rejected the support of the group.

The veteran actress turned politician Vilma Santos-Recto said she has no plans to run for office next year.

In a statement, the Star for All Seasons thanked the 1Sambayan for the nomination but said she focused on assisting Lipa city in its vaccination program and in providing assistance to families who need it most.

“Furthermore, I have my legislative duties to attend to,” Santos-Recto said.

Chel Diokno also cited prior duties for declining the offer.

“I am very honored by the nomination, although I never aspired for those positions. Right now, I am focused on my Free Legal Helpdesk, and I hope to serve our country, especially the youth and the ordinary Filipino, in justice, accountability, and relief from the pandemic,” Diokno said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Senator Grace Poe withdrawn from the opposition coalition’s nomination saying she has no plans to seek presidency for the second time.

“I am grateful for the continued trust of our countrymen but I have no plans to run for president in the coming election,” the lawmaker said in a statement released minutes after the announcement.

Poe placed third last 2016 presidential elections.

For his part, Senator Joel Villanueva believed that his father, televangelist and Cibac Partylist Representative Eddie Villanueva will decline the offer due to the recent loss of family members.

Villanueva lost his wife Dory last March 2020 and her daughter Bocaue Mayor Eleanor Villanueva three months later.

“I can’t speak for my dad but obviously we are not interested in embarking on a journey to the presidency after the tragedy that the family has gone through the past year,” Senator Villanueva said.

This leaves the opposition coalition between Robredo and Trillanes as its nominees. (RA)