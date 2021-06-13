Nancy Binay, Isko Moreno ask to withdraw their names from 1Sambayan’s nominees – Carpio

Both Senator Nancy Binay and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno asked for their names to be removed from the list of 1Sambayan’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2022 polls.

This was revealed by one of the opposition coalition convenors, former Justice Antonio Carpio on Saturday.

The group which seeks to form a united opposition against the Duterte’s administration bet revealed the names of Vice President Leni Robredo, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Senator Grace Poe, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, and Batangas Representative Vilma Santos-Recto as possible candidates in 2022 polls.

Carpio said Binay was among those who are considered to run told the group she was not interested to seek a higher post next year.

Binay earlier said she declined to take the nomination as she could no longer subject her family to the ugly brand of politics citing how his father then Vice President Jejomar Binay was attacked in the 2016 elections.

Carpio said Moreno also requested his name to be removed from the coalition’s roster.

He added that they initially included Moreno in their list as the Manila Mayor is interested to seek a national post.

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo Lacson said he also turned down the nomination of the coalition out of self-respect.

“It is in my humble position to take it upon myself to graciously decline your invitation in honor of my personal and political convictions that I have consistently and unwaveringly adhered to,” Lacson said in a statement.