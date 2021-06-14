Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three Asian men jailed for beating a cleaner in Dubai

The Dubai Appellate Court has affirmed the ruling of the Criminal Court of three-month imprisonment followed by deportation to three Asians for assaulting a cleaning staff.

The court rejected the appeal of the three to reduce the imprisonment.

Dubai Police found out that the victim was attacked by the three men while on duty in Al Nakheel area.

He was kicked by one of the perpetrators, while the other choked him.

The third man grabbed his broom and started hitting him.

He said he had no idea behind the sudden outburst of the three defendants.

The three immediately fled the scene after the assault.

The victim meanwhile lodged a complaint to the authorities which prompted the latter to launch an investigation.

A CCTV footage helped identify the two suspects which led to their arrest while the other one is still on the run.

The two were referred to Public Prosecution on charges of assault. (RA)

