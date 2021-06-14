DOH: Gov’t reaches around 10% population target for herd immunity

The Department of Health said that the Philippine government has vaccinated 10 percent of its target population protection to reach herd immunity.

Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country has so far reached 9.8 percent of the targeted population in order to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus disease.

“Sabi natin, ang herd immunity, we can already achieve that if we have 70 percent of our population immunized. Kapag kinompute mo sa 70 percent ng populasyon, nasa 9.8 percent na tayo ng vaccinated individuals,” Vergeire said in a media briefing.

RELATED STORY: Lacson pushes for COVID-19 vaccine passport system prioritizing fully vaccinated OFWs

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people before the end of the year but has been suffering from set backs due to limited vaccine supply.

“We use these indicators for us to guide or check our progress at kapag tiningnan natin , we use ‘yung based on the targeted 70 percent of the population. That is what we are achieving,” Vergeire said.

The Philippines has vaccinated 127,000 essential workers against COVID-19.

The government said that a total of 127,614 workers have been vaccinated a week after the start of the A4 priority group vaccination.

READ ON: PH vaccinates 127,000 essential workers against COVID-19

The government is prioritizing the 12 million from Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

“Ang challenges natin aside sa supply is ‘yung pagpapatupad ng minimum health protocol,” Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing.

“We have seen crowding these past days because of the vaccination. Nakita natin ‘yung kasabikan ng ating mga kababayan na sila ay mabakunahan,” Vergeire added.