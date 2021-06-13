Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah activates electronic channels for utility bill payments across UAE

Staff Report

Sharjah Electricity, Gas and Water Authority (SEGWA) customers can now pay their bills through 870 electronic payment machines installed throughout the UAE.

SEWGWA had announced on June 12 that the new service is part of its efforts at developing electronic payment systems and providing innovative solutions aimed at smart transformation, facilitating subscribers, and providing them with the best services.

Noting that SEGWA is keen to meet subscribers needs of getting the highest and best international quality standards, Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of the General Administration of Institutional Support Services, said this move highlighted the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan has urged SEGWA to focus on infrastructure projects and providing basic utilities for residents in all regions of the Emirate.

Meanwhile, Eman Al Khayal, Director of the Information and Communication Technology Department, noted that the authority is working to benefit from the provision of electronic payment devices to provide services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

This facility is in accordance with the best international standards and to encourage the use of smart and electronic services to facilitate procedures, preserve the environment and provide the best services, she said, adding that this move reflected the authority’s commitment to its social responsibility while also enabling customers to pay power and water bills from any part of the country. (AW)

