Dubai to transform city with 60% of green spaces by 2040

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai revealed that Dubai will undergo a massive transformation in the next 20 years with the launch of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

“We have adopted the new urban plan for Dubai until the year 2040. Our goal is to make Dubai the best city to live in the world,” said His Highness.

RELATED STORY: Dubai thrusts forward in global rankings of Foreign Direct Investments on H1 2020 at AED 12B

The plan envisions at least 5.8 million residents in Dubai by the year 2040, with 7.8 million residents travelling and working to and from the emirate during the day.

It also plans to double the number of green and recreational areas in the coming years, with a commitment to increase the total of nature reserves and rural natural areas in the emirate by 60%.

READ ON: Dubai hailed as top Arab city, ranks 11th globally in future-readiness

“The goal of the new Dubai urban plan is to plan life in Dubai over the next 20 years. It aims to provide quality of life for the people,” said Sheikh Mohammed.