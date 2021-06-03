Latest News

Drive-through graduation ceremony held at Ajman University

Staff Report

With the Covid-19 pandemic creating a scare for holding public gatherings, the Ajman University decided to do things differently this year for their students’ passing out by holding a drive-through ceremony – instead of the usual ceremonies.

The passing out graduates of AU’s Class of 2021 – who were all dressed in their familiar graduation gowns but also wearing covid-protection masks – received their certificates from the AU Chancellor while they remained seated in their vehicles beside their cheering parents and others.

While this graduation ceremony was being held by Ajman University for the second time this year, Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of AU, said that the focus was on ensuring that the students enjoyed a safe and memorable culmination of their year-long academic efforts.

Meanwhile, the event also witnessed everyone on the campus taking the Covid-19 DPI test as a safety measure.

While Roa Shaheen, a graduate of dental studies, thanked the university for this memorable and unique ceremony, Mariam Mahmood El Abbaseri described it as especially unforgettable because she was accompanied by her husband in the vehicle.

