Duterte urges Filipinos to get vaccinated to defeat COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte has released a video message encouraging Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I invite all our kababayans to be vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity because this is the most, if not the only way, effective way, to defeat Covid-19 pandemic,” Duterte said in a message released by the DOH.

“Let us all keep in mind that the vaccine will not only protect you from the virus, it will also protect your loved ones, especially the sick and elderly,” he added.

RELATED STORY: Duterte allows seafarers to be injected with Western COVID-19 vaccine brand

Duterte said that taking the vaccine shot could help in reopening the economy.

“Your participation in the ‘Resbakuna: Kasangga ng BIDA’ campaign is therefore key if we are to reopen our economy and reclaim our normal lives,” he added.

Duterte also assured Filipinos that the government is doing everything it can to survive the crisis.

READ ON: Duterte orders to withhold brand name of COVID-19 vaccines in sites – Palace

“To the Filipino people, let me assure you that the government will continue to do its best to protect you until we overcome this health crisis together. Let us heal as one nation. Kapwa Pilipino, magpabakuna na po tayo,” he added.

The government said that 5.18 million doses have been administered as of May 30.

Of this number 1,206,371 were for the second dose for full protection against COVID-19. (TDT)