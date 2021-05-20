Latest News

Duterte orders to withhold brand name of COVID-19 vaccines in sites – Palace

Malacañang said that it was President Rodrigo Duterte himself who ordered to withhold the name of the COVID-19 vaccine brand before the vaccination in centers to avoid influx of people.

The Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Interior and Local Goverment earlier directed not to reveal the vaccine brand until their scheduled vaccination.

“Unang-una, si Presidente po ang nag-utos n’yan dahil nakita po niya iyong kawalan ng social distancing doon sa ilang lugar kung saan in-announce ang pagbabakuna ng Pfizer,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The President, he said, does not want the public to be choosy with regard to the vaccine brand due to limited supplies.

This move however raised concerns that it would violate the medical principle of informed consent.

Roque defended the President’s mandate saying: “Ang informed consent po ay sinasabi o sasabihan ang ating mga mamamayan na dumaan po sa proseso ang lahat ng bakuna na ibinibigay sa ating mga kababayan.”

