Two new Dubai Metro stations now open to public

The Dubai Metro has announced the opening of two new stations from June 1 at the Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 site.

The news stations are being opened after following the opening of Route 2020, which witnessed the service launching its maiden journey on January 1, 2021 along the four stations of Jebel Ali, The Gardens, The Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

However, the Expo 2020 station will be open only to those who are entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on October 1, according to the RTA.

“From June 1, journeys of Dubai Metro’s Red Line will shuttle directly between Al Rashidiya Station and Expo 2020 Station. Jebel Ali Station will be an interchange station for those heading to or coming from UAE Exchange Station. As of June 1, the Metro service to Expo 2020 Station will be available only to those entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on October 1. By that time, the public can use the metro service to Expo. The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will coincide with the opening of Expo,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

From Saturday to Wednesday, the first journey from Al Rashidiya Station to Expo 2020 Station and vice-versa will start at 5:00 am, and the last journey will start at 12:00 am (midnight). On Thursday, the first journey will start at 5:00 am and the last journey will start at 1.30 am (of the following day). On Friday, the first journey will start at 10:00 am and the last journey will start at 1:30am (of the following day).

The Dubai Investment Park Station is an underground station with two boarding platforms, 4 bus stands, 20 taxi stands, and 8 outlets of 315 square metres for commercial investment.

The Expo 2020 Station is an elevated station and is the terminal station of Route 2020 serving mainly visitors to the Expo, where it is linked from the Eastern side with Expo and Expo COEX, and from the Western side with the Mall and the urban complex. It has 3 boarding platforms and spaces for buses and taxis stands comprising 6 bus stands, 20 taxi stands, besides 9 outlets of 264 square metres for commercial investment in addition to 4 spaces as points of sale. (AW)