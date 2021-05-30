LOOK: RTA starts deploying new, improved fleet of Dubai Metro trains

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started to deploy some of the new and improved fleet of Dubai Metro that arrived in November 2020, in a bid to boost the services for commuters.

The new cabins include improved features designed to provide commuters ease of ride. These comprise illuminated dynamic line maps to indicate route and stations as well as digital advertisement display through energy-saving lighting. The models also have new designs for grab handles.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Metro acquires 50 new trains

The cabins form part of the 50 new additions introduced on the existing red and green lines of the Dubai Metro network.

Earlier, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, RTA director, said the trains were built and tested by French rail manufacturing company Alstrom.

READ ON: Dubai RTA begins trial phase of AI-powered tech to streamline demand for Dubai Metro commuters

“RTA has introduced extensive improvements to the interior design of the new trains to make them more spacious and comfortable for riders. The last carriage is designated for women and children, and part of the first carriage remained as Gold Cabin. The rest are Silver Cabins,” he said.

In addition, the new cabins also have a design revamp to provide better access for disabled people, which Al Tayer added would increase passenger capacity from 643 to 696.