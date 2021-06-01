Latest NewsNewsTFT News

China confirms first human case of H1N03 bird flu

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed that a 41-year-old man in China’s eastern province of Jiangsu became the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu.

In a Reuters report, the man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28.

He reportedly developed fever and other symptoms related to bird flu. He was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28.

Chinese heath authorities however did not give details on how the man had been infected with the virus.

The man is now in stable condition and ready to be discharged from the hospital. Close contacts of the man showed no signs of the avian flu.

There are many different strains of the bird flu found in China and some of them transfer to humans.

There have been no significant human infections of the bird flu virus apart from the 2016-2017 strain that killed around 300 people. (TDT)

