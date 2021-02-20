BREAKING: Russia detects first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans

Russia announced that they have detected the first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans, but health authorities said that it is not spreading yet to people.

In a report on Bloomberg, authorities have sent information on the seven cases detected in workers at a poultry farm in southern Russia to the World Health Organization.

“It is not transmitted from person to person. But only time will tell how soon future mutations will allow it to overcome this barrier,” Anna Popova, the country’s public-health chief, said.

The discovery of this strain now “gives us all, the whole world, time to prepare for possible mutations and the possibility to react in a timely way.

Popova said that the affected workers at the poultry farm had mild cases and have already recovered.

“Though human infections with A(H5) viruses are rare and generally occur in individuals exposed to sick or dead infected birds (or their environments), they can lead to severe illness or death in humans,” the WHO said on its website. (TDT)