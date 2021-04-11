LOOK: ‘ASN FLU’ license plate sparks outrage on social media

A vehicle with a registered license plate ‘ASN FLU’ sparked outrage on social media as Anti-Asian American hate crime continues to rise in the US.

The vehicle, identified as a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, is registered in California, according to vehicle research website VinCheck.Info.

The vehicle was pictured with the controversial license plate and a Trump sticker. Former President Trump is known for routinely blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, and even calling COVID-19 “Chinese Virus” and “Kung Flu.”

Meanwhile, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirmed to AsAmNews that it did issue the vanity license but said it originally approved the application for the license in 2006.

“The DMV currently does not have the authority to cancel this type of plate due to the court ruling in the Ogilvie case,” it said.

Netizens are calling out the owner of the vehicle for spreading hate and being insensitive, Indy100 reported.

“This is why calling it the ‘China Flu’ or ‘Kung Flu’ is so dangerous. Now it’s just the ‘Asian Flu’,” the caption in the viral photo read.

“People like this aren’t just ignorant, but they actively spread hate. Hate which has led to a surge in violence against Asians.” It furthered.

The uptick in hate crime against Asian Americans has prompted President Joe Biden to take action to stop the vicious attacks. (RA)