Woman wins Php47.7M in Vax-a-million raffle

Staff Report

Seems luck is on the side of a 22 year old woman in Ohio after she bagged the $1 million prize from the state’s inaugural Vax-a-Million raffle.

The lottery was launched to encourage people to receive Covid-19 vaccines amidst the slowing rate of vaccinations in the US.

Reports said the winner, Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton, was driving to her home when she received a call from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine informing her that she won.

RELATED STORY: HK tycoons offer $1 million flat to promote COVID-19 jabs

In a news conference on Thursday, Bugenske said she came home screaming that she’s going to be a millionaire but her parents told her to check if it was a prank.

She said vaccines have always been in her medical history adding that gettingvthe COVID-19 jab was a pretty easy decision to go.

“I would encourage anyone to get the vaccine. If winning $1 million isn’t enough, I don’t know what would be,” Bugenske said.

READ ON: Pampanga mayor offers cow raffle to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive

The mechanical engineer at GE Aviation said she has no plans to quit her job as she aims to buy a new car, donate some her prize to charity while the rest would likely be invested.

Meanwhile, Joseph Costello from Englewood won the college scholarship prize.

The winners were selected in a random drawing last Monday. (RA)

