Twitter starts new ‘Blue’ subscription service

Internet apps are constantly upgrading themselves with the latest offerings on social media and Twitter has just listed a new subscription service on the app stores.

The new offering titled “Twitter Blue” is listed as an in-app purchase, priced at £2.49 (AED 15.12) in the UK and $2.99 in the US.

Though it was presently declining to make online comments or confirmation about the new service allowing users to undo tweets, Twitter had earlier stated that it was working on special features for paid subscribers.

However, while it avoided commenting directly on the listing, Twitter had highlighted to media that it had previously announced plans to diversify its revenue sources.

While “Twitter Blue” is now listed on app stores, the pilot offerings of the subscription service are likely to start soon. However, it has not been fully enabled for users and there is no clarity on the countries where it will be available.

Twitter Blue includes an “undo tweet” feature and a “reader mode” to enable easy reading of long threads, according to one technology blogger claiming to be the first paying user of the service. Twitter did not confirm the blogger’s claims.

Twitter highlighted increasing “revenue durability” as the company’s top objective, besides plans to continue developing and experimenting with other ways to diversify its revenues beyond advertising this year and more.

These plans could also include subscription services and other ways to offer individuals and businesses access to special features on the platform. It will also continue to focus on growing its advertising business.