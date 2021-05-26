UAE vaccinates over 78% of target population vs. COVID-19

The UAE has vaccinated over 79 percent of its eligible population against COVID-19.

The people are over 16 years old, in line with the country’s national vaccination campaign.

RELATED STORY: Only vaccinated residents allowed to attend events, 48-hour valid PCR test required for entry from June 6

Around 84.59 percent of people aged 60 and above were also vaccinated. These are the people considered to be the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“As part of the proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society, we emphasise that the priority to administer the booster dose of the vaccine will be for the elderly and people with chronic diseases at the first stage,” said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector.

READ ON: UAE leads global ranking for vaccination rates

A booster shot is being given after a person completed a vaccine cycle to strengthen a person’s immunity from the disease. At the moment, only the elderly and people with chronic diseases are given priority amid the emergence of more coronavirus variants.

“That is because they are more susceptible to get infected, this comes in-line with the announcement made by many countries about the importance of the booster dose,” she added.

Authorities will assess first if a person needs a booster shot against COVID-19. (TDT)